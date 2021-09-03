#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 3 September 2021
Advertisement

'Shaman' rioter pleads guilty over US Capitol unrest

Chansley has been a subscriber to QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory.

By AFP Friday 3 Sep 2021, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,126 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5540003

sept-11-conspiracy-conundrum Jacob Anthony Chansley Source: Dario Lopez-MIlls

A CONSPIRACY THEORIST who became one of the most recognised rioters storming the US Capitol last January pleaded guilty today to obstructing congressional proceedings, a charge carrying a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Images of Jacob Anthony Chansley, who as a shirtless man carrying a spear and wearing a horned fur hat became known as the QAnon shaman, were beamed around the world when he and others invaded the Capitol building and took over the US Senate.

Chansley has been a subscriber to QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory blamed for fueling Donald Trump’s supporters who tried to halt Congress’s certification of results of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

Speaking by videolink to federal Judge Royce Lambert in US District Court in Washington, Chansley said “yes your honor” to pleading guilty to the most serious charge in a six-count indictment.

Chansley, who in court acknowledged his “mental vulnerabilities,” has undergone a psychiatric evaluation, with the judge saying he determined that Chansley was competent to stand trial.

Sentencing was scheduled for 17 November. According to guidelines estimated by the prosecution, Chansley could face a sentence of between 41 and 51 months in prison.

His lawyer, Albert Watkins, sought leniency from the court.

“Chansley has zero criminal history, we do know that he was not a planner (of the unrest), he was not violent,” Watkins said.

The lawyer also asked the court that his client be released from detention pending sentencing, a request that Lambert said would be considered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Chansley, also known as Jacob Angeli, is among several hundred rioters arrested following the insurrection.

He and others have pleaded guilty after video footage showed them fighting officers, storming the Capitol, or making threats about lawmakers and then-vice president Mike Pence, who was overseeing the Electoral College certification process.

Prosecutors have said Chansley left a note for Pence at the Senate dais where the second-in-command had been standing just minutes before, which read: “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

According to the count to which the defendant pleaded guilty, Chansley engaged in “disorderly and disruptive conduct” when he obstructed the congressional proceedings, and threatened congressional officials.

While Chansley publicly embraced QAnon -– he was photographed holding a “Q Sent Me!” sign at previous rallies — his attorney said Chansley has repudiated those beliefs.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie