Appeal for information on 14-year-old boy missing from Co Meath since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who is missing from Co Meath.

Shane Whelan has been missing from Ashbourne since Saturday.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, being of slim build and having blonde hair.

When last seen, Shane was wearing a full grey Nike tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.