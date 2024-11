FRIDAY NIGHT’S THRILLING title finale set record viewing figures for the League of Ireland, with a peak audience of over 400,000 as Shelbourne clinched the league in dramatic fashion.

An average audience of over 206,000 viewers watched as Harry Wood was Shels’ hero with the late winner against Derry City that clinched the club’s first top-flight title in 18 years.

Advertisement

RTÉ today revealed that just under one in five TVs (19%) were tuned in to RTÉ 2 for the action from the Brandywell, while the audience on RTÉ Player also set “record figures” for the platform.

“That number does not include Shamrock Rovers v Waterford which was available to watch simultaneously on the RTÉ News channel,” the broadcaster added.

Written by Niall Kelly and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.