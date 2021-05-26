Multiple deaths reported after shooting at California railyard

Photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7 shows emergency personnel responding to the scene of a shooting in San Jose, California.

MULTIPLE DEATHS AND injuries have been reported after a shooting at a railyard in the US state of California, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

The spokesman also said that the suspect is dead

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Russell Davis said he could not specify the number of deaths and injuries in the incident in San Jose.

He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employees.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a motorway from the airport.

The facility is a transit control centre that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

Special agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.