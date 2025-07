TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a shooting incident in Co Fermanagh, police have said.

Another two people are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The incident took place in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, approximately 15km from Enniskillen.

Police are currently at the scene and say there is no ongoing threat to the public in that area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it will provide an update shortly.