THE NUMBER OF properties that received planning permission to operate as short-term lets last year increased by 185%, from 35 properties in 2023 to 100 in 2024.

Just 25 applications were rejected by county councils across the country.

It comes as the total number of planning applications for short-term lets increased by 94%, up from 86 properties in 2023 to 167 properties in 2024.

The figures were released by the Department of Housing in response to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne.

Speaking to The Journal, Hearne made the point that these figures only capture a tiny part of the short-term let market, which is estimated to include between 10,000 and 14,000 properties in Ireland that would be suitable as permanent housing.

Hearne said it is not clear what is driving the increase in planning permission change of use applications for short-term lets, but suggested it may be due to councils taking a more proactive response to Airbnbs or property owners preparing for the long-delayed short-term let register.

Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne

The short-term let register was first announced by former Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in 2021 as a measure to try and bring suitable homes back into the rental market.

The government has suggested the register could take 12,000 properties out of the tourism market and back into use as homes for long-term rental.

Since it was first announced, the government has repeatedly indicated implementation was imminent but several deadlines have been missed.

Hearne told The Journal that the government must “act quickly to introduce the short-term letting legislation as the number of houses in the resale market reaches historic lows and the number of short-term lets continue to increase.”

“Last Friday saw the release of record-breaking homelessness figures, yet this government continues to delay the regulation of short-term lets across the country.

“Without regulation, it provides an incentive for people to keep homes in the short-term let market and remove them from the rental market. This is unacceptable during a housing emergency and the government must act,” Hearne said.

Asked to comment on the figures, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing said:

“It is a matter for the relevant planning authority to consider each application on a case-by-case basis and to decide whether to grant the permission, subject to or without conditions, or to refuse permission. It would not be appropriate for the Department to comment on decisions taken by planning authorities.”

Asked for an update on the legislation last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said he hopes the register can be brought in next year.