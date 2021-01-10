Poll: Should Leaving Cert students be vaccinated so they can sit their exams?

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are laid out to be administered at a mass vaccination hub in Newcastle.

DO YOU THINK Leaving Cert students should be vaccinated sooner so that they can sit their State exams this summer?

Today the Business Post reported that ministers have discussed the possibility of vaccinating Leaving Cert students earlier, so that the ‘established’ version of the written exams can take place.

In the Government’s vaccination plan, people aged 18-54 years old that don’t fall into any other category are the second last group to be vaccinated, while children and adolescents among the last group to be vaccinated.

So we’re asking: should Leaving Cert students be vaccinated sooner so that they can sit their State exams this summer?

