#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should Leaving Cert students be vaccinated so they can sit their exams?

There are 61,000 Leaving Cert students, and they would need to be vaccinated before June to sit their State exams.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 10:54 AM
57 minutes ago 21,495 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321235
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are laid out to be administered at a mass vaccination hub in Newcastle.
Image: PA
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are laid out to be administered at a mass vaccination hub in Newcastle.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are laid out to be administered at a mass vaccination hub in Newcastle.
Image: PA

DO YOU THINK Leaving Cert students should be vaccinated sooner so that they can sit their State exams this summer?

Today the Business Post reported that ministers have discussed the possibility of vaccinating Leaving Cert students earlier, so that the ‘established’ version of the written exams can take place. 

In the Government’s vaccination plan, people aged 18-54 years old that don’t fall into any other category are the second last group to be vaccinated, while children and adolescents among the last group to be vaccinated.

So we’re asking: should Leaving Cert students be vaccinated sooner so that they can sit their State exams this summer?


Poll Results:

No (574)
Yes, their studies are important (495)
I don't know (73)



Note: The ‘vote’ button may not be working for some iOS users. We expect the issue to be resolved soon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie