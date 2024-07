GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL HAS WRAPPED for another year in the UK, with Coldplay receiving rave reviews for their headline performance on Saturday night.

The British band wowed audiences in person and at home as the BBC provided live coverage of all the main acts over the weekend.

While we don’t have this year’s viewing figures yet, a record 21.6 million people tuned into the BBC Glastonbury TV coverage last year.

With such an appetite for live festival coverage, should RTÉ provide similar coverage of Electric Picnic?

RTÉ used to broadcast the main acts from Electric Picnic but stopped after 2017, focusing on online and radio coverage instead.

So today we’re asking: Should RTÉ show live performances from Electric Picnic?