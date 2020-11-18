Poll: Should schools close early for Christmas break?

THE TEACHERS’ UNION of Ireland has asked the government to consider closing schools for the Christmas break on the afternoon of Friday 18 December rather than on Tuesday 22 December.

The union said the “once-off measure” would indicate the Department of Education’s intention “to protect the wellbeing” of teachers, school staff and students and would allow for a longer lead-in time so that students and teachers can restrict movements before meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives at Christmas, if the public-health guidelines allow for it.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley said yesterday that her department has no intention of extending holidays as it was working hard to ensure that no more school time is missed by students.

So today we’re asking: Should schools close early for Christmas this year?

