Funeral to be held today for three siblings killed at home in Tallaght

THE FUNERAL WILL be held later today for three siblings who were killed at their home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley will be laid to rest at Bohernabreena Cemetery following their funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield at 10am.

A large crowd of mourners gathered yesterday evening as their remains were brought to the church by horse-drawn carriage.

The siblings died after an incident at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, with the same address, has been charged with their murders.

At a special sitting of the District Court at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday Garda Robert Whitty told the court Cash made no comment when charged with their murders.

He is due to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court this morning.

