Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 9 September 2022
Advertisement

Funeral to be held today for three siblings killed at home in Tallaght

Andy Cash, 24, has been charged with their murders.

By Press Association Friday 9 Sep 2022, 7:07 AM
32 minutes ago 2,561 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5861787
(L-R) Chelsea Cawley, Lisa Cash and Christy Cawley
Image: Garda Press Office
(L-R) Chelsea Cawley, Lisa Cash and Christy Cawley
(L-R) Chelsea Cawley, Lisa Cash and Christy Cawley
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FUNERAL WILL be held later today for three siblings who were killed at their home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley will be laid to rest at Bohernabreena Cemetery following their funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield at 10am.

A large crowd of mourners gathered yesterday evening as their remains were brought to the church by horse-drawn carriage.

The siblings died after an incident at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, with the same address, has been charged with their murders.

At a special sitting of the District Court at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday Garda Robert Whitty told the court Cash made no comment when charged with their murders.

He is due to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court this morning.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie