IRISH FUGITIVE SIMON Fahy died as a result of an overdose in October last year, the Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard today.

Fahy, 31, from Kilkenny, was wanted at the time of his death by Spanish authorities for allegedly murdering Dublin man Carl Carr in Torrevieja, near Alicante, in September 2018.

The cause of death was heroin and alprazolam intoxication, the court heard. Alprazolam is a tranquilliser found in Xanax and similar products, explained the Coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher.

Celina Fahy, the deceased’s mother, was asked by Garda Tadgh McCarthy to come and identify the body of Mr Fahy after it was discovered on 6 October. She told the court, “I knew it was him straight away”.

Garda McCarthy said he was satisfied with the formal identification.

There are still witnesses to be interviewed, the court heard. Gardaí said no decision has yet been made on the involvement of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

It was suspected at the time of his death that Mr Fahy was operating as a drug dealer after returning to Ireland. He was given a suspended sentence for assault and demanding money with menaces last year, the Sunday World reported.

Spanish prosecutors accused Mr Fahy’s friend Wayne Walsh of hitting Carl Carr in the face with a knuckleduster while Mr Fahy stabbed him.

Mr Carr’s body was discovered buried in woodland between the Costa Blanca towns of Benijofar and Algorfa at the end of January 2019, just over five months after he was last seen.

The row that led to the Irishman being attacked is said to have occurred around 2.30am on 17 September 2018.

Five suspects, all currently on bail, are due to go on trial.

With reporting from Gerard Couzens