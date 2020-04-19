This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It would be disastrous': Harris warns of dangers of becoming complacent with Covid-19 restrictions

In a video message this evening, Health Minister Simon Harris thanked the public for ‘flattening the curve’.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 9:48 PM
47 minutes ago 14,347 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078543
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: PA
Health Minister Simon Harris
Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: PA

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said he fears that there may be some complacency setting in with Ireland’s battle against Covid-19. 

Harris’ comments come after it was confirmed this evening that a further 39 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

The Department of Health confirmed this evening that there are 445 new cases of coronavirus in the country, and 48 more Irish cases from a testing backlog have been also been confirmed by a lab in Germany. 

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 15,251 and there have been a total of 610 deaths.  

“[I have] a little bit of fear that that’s an air of complacency creeping in in relation to Ireland battle against Covid-19 that we have to push back against,” Harris said in a video message on Twitter this evening.  

Tweet by @Simon Harris TD Source: Simon Harris TD/Twitter

“I am hearing stories … of people beginning to somewhat relax their interpretation of the phrase ‘stay at home’ or the 2km rule or the keeping the social distance, the two metres,” he said. 

Harris went on to appeal to people “not to do that”.

“I can’t have a situation where all the amazing work you’ve done is undone in these two weeks, so please, please keep at it, stay at home. That is how we are going to save lives. 

“Now is not the time for complacency, let’s get through these next two weeks and that will enable us to get to a situation … where we’ll be able to look at where we’re at, and consider what’s next for Ireland,” Harris said. 

Related Reads

19.04.20 'The language is unacceptable': HSE officials criticise memo which described patients as 'dirty' and 'clean'
19.04.20 'We have zero backlog': HSE says Ireland's Covid-19 testing backlog has been cleared
18.04.20 Lifting restrictions will be ‘slow and controlled’, Covid-19 advisory group chairman says

“My message tonight is do not allow complacency to set in … That would be disastrous. It could potentially be fatal,” the Health Minister added. 

He said that he doesn’t expect a “light switch moment” on 5 May when the restrictions currently in place “are all of a sudden reversed”. 

“We’re going to have this virus with us for a long time,” he said

Harris thanked the public for flattening the curve, but warned that the “progress is fragile, we are at a very delicate moment and it would not take much for that to be reversed”.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie