TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has praised outgoing deputy Fine Gael leader Heather Humphreys, who has announced she will not be running in the next general election.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been announced as the party’s new Deputy Leader, which she described as “a great honour”.

“Heather Humphreys has been a trailblazer in Irish politics,” the Taoiseach said in a statement, adding that she has been “a great friend and has been a loyal and dedicated Minister and Deputy Leader”.

“She has been a reforming Minister for Social Protection introducing the long-talked about auto enrolment pension system and pay related social welfare to help people who lose their jobs. Her legacy will be ensuring every child has a hot meal during the school day.”

He also praised her efforts in rural affairs, saying she has overseen “record investment in rural Ireland”.

“There is not a county in Ireland that has not seen investment under the leadership of Heather.”

Humphreys worked in five different departments throughout her career in politics.

“Anyone who knows Heather knows her entire political career has been driven by a sense of decency, fairness and compassion. She is a proud, mischievous Monaghan woman with a loud laugh and a heart of gold.”

Harris said “health must always come first” after Humphreys cited health reasons in her announcement.

“I have appointed Minister Helen McEntee as Deputy Leader of Fine Gael. Helen is steeped in the Fine Gael values of equality and opportunity.

“Fine Gael will fight for every vote at the next general election and will take nothing for granted.”

McEntee said she will give her all to the new role as Deputy Leader of Fine Gael.

“The Fine Gael Party is made up of many wonderful activists and public representatives in every community in our country who are working to ensure we have an Ireland where everyone has an equal chance, where communities all around the country can thrive and flourish. I will continue to work with them to achieve that goal,” she said.

She also paid tribute to her predecessor, saying Humphreys “has given over 20 years of exemplary public service to her country, to the people of Monaghan and Cavan, and to the Fine Gael Party. And she has been a friend to me and many throughout. I wish her every happiness with the next chapter of her life”.