TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is attending a summit of G20 foreign affairs ministers today where he has bilateral meetings planned with several countries – but meeting with Russia’s representative isn’t on his agenda.

Ireland is participating at the G20 – a group of countries that includes nations like the US, UK and Russia – as a guest during 2025 as part of South Africa’s presidency for the year.

Today’s meeting of G20 countries’ foreign affairs ministers in Johannesburg is due to focus on issues of global trade and “current political developments”.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has dominated recent international events, like the Munich Security Conference last week, since US President Donald Trump started to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war – while leaving Ukraine and the EU out of the discussions.

A press statement said that Harris is due to attend a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from other G20 countries while in Johannesburg.

The Journal understands that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is leading the Russian delegation at the meeting, is not on Harris’s list of meetings.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Tánaiste said that the Irish government was “honoured to take up South Africa’s invitation to participate at the G20 this year”.

“South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 is happening at a pivotal time. As a small, open and highly networked economy, we believe Ireland has an important voice in discussions on global trade and investment as well as sustainable development,” Harris said.

“Not only will this mark Ireland’s first engagement at the G20, it is also the first time the G20 has been held in Africa. Our invitation to participate is a reflection of the long and proud tradition Ireland has of supporting global development, particularly as it relates to Africa.

“The whole of Government approach we are taking to our engagement with the G20 this year indicates how seriously we value the opportunity to input to this important forum.

“Ireland is committed to an open and fair-trading system, underpinned by the multilateral, rules-based system. Free and fair trade brings economic opportunities, creates well-paid jobs, fosters innovation and builds economic resilience. This is essential for Ireland, as it is for so many other smaller states around the world.”