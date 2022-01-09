Man (20s) seriously injured in single-vehicle collision in Dalkey last night

A MAN HAS been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Dalkey last night.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident, which took place on the Vico Road in Dalkey, Co Dublin, at approximately 10.30pm last night.

During the collision, a car collided with a pole on the roadside.

The man, aged in his 20s, was helped by emergency services and was taken to hospital.

His condition is being described as serious.

Vico Road was temporarily closed following the collision to allow Garda forensic investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, according to Gardaí.