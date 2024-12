SINN FÉIN HAS announced that it will formally nominate its TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh as the Ceann Comhairle of the new Dáil.

It will be the first time Sinn Féin will contest the election of the Ceann Comhairle.

The Ceann Comhairle is essentially the chairperson of the Dáil and has responsibility for keeping order among TDs while the Dáil is in session.

The new Dáil is scheduled to meet for the first time next Wednesday, when a vote is expected to take place via a secret ballot for the position.

Since 2016, Fianna Fáil’s Seán Ó Fearghail has been Ceann Comhairle and as such was automatically returned as a TD in Kildare South in this year’s general election.

Despite previously saying he did not want to seek a third term in the role, it was confirmed last week that Ó Fearghail is now considering a bid.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy has also thrown her hat into the ring and would be the first woman to hold the position if elected.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has also filed his nomination papers for the role.

Sinn Féin’s Ó Snodaigh submitted his nomination papers this morning and party leader Mary Lou McDonald described him as an “outstanding parliamentarian, legislator, public representative, proud gaeilgeoir and champion of the arts, heritage and culture.”

Ó Snodaigh was first elected as a TD for the Dublin South-Central constituency in 2002.

“Aengus has a sharp intellect and has a first-rate understanding of parliamentary process and procedures,” said McDonald.

“He is highly respected right across the Oireachtas community.

“Aengus Ó Snodaigh would carry out the duties of Ceann Comhairle fairly in the public interest and work tirelessly to ensure the Dáil operates effectively in service of the people.”

Currently, the salary attached to the position of Ceann Comhairle exceeds that paid to the Taoiseach.

The basic salary attached to the role is €113,679, with an additional allowance of €141,834.