SINN FÉIN HAS found itself at the centre of a growing controversy based on references provided for a former employee who had already been suspended from the party when it was discovered he was the target of an investigation into child sexual offences.

The political fallout continues but here is a brief timeline of what we know so far:

Michael McMonagle was a press officer with Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland when he was arrested in August 2021.

In June the next year, the party learned of the investigation and suspended him.

In September of 2022, two Sinn Féin press officers, Séan Mag Uidhir and Caoloán McGinley provided employment references for McMonagle, who then took up a role in the communications department of the British heart Foundation (BHF).

While McMonagle was working for the BHF, he attended an event at Stormont in February 2023 which was also attended by Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.

In July 2023, Mcmonagle was suspended from the BHF after the charity learned of the investigation.

Then in August 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for McMonagle after he failed to appear in court to face the charges against him.

On 23 September this year, McMonagle pleaded guilty to 14 charges, which included attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

A week later, the two press officers resigned following a Sinn Féin investigation into the references they provided for McMonagle.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris repeatedly interjected while Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty was criticising his Government’s Budget 2025, making repeated reference to the scandal in the press office.

That brings us to today, and Sinn Féin having to answer some difficult questions north and south of the border.

Michael McMonagle PA PA

What are Sinn Féin saying?

Stormont’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy described the provision of the references as “inexplicable”, adding that Sinn Féin only learned about them on Wednesday.

“No one was informed, no permission was sought, no advice was sought in relation to dealing with it,” he told the BBC yesterday.

Murphy also defended the party’s decision not to inform the BHF that they had hired someone charged with child sex offences, saying that to do so could “potentially be prejudicial” to the investigation.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said today she is “aghast and horrified” by the references.

During an appearance before her scrutiny committee at Stormont, O’Neill said: “I am absolutely aghast and horrified that two former employees decided to give a reference to this individual.

“It would not have happened had they have come and asked for permission, they would not have been given permission.

“It was wrong, absolutely wrong, and should not have happened.”

On the Stormont event in February last year, which was attended by McMonagle and Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Féin vice president said she was not aware he was in attendance.

What are Sinn Féin’s opponents saying?

Yesterday in the Dáil, the Taoiseach repeatedly interrupted Pearse Doherty as he railed against the Government’s newly announced budget.

His barbs included: “How is your press office? When did you know, Pearse?…. Do not bring up children in here today.”

Today, however, Harris said he didn’t want “to play politics with this” when asked about the situation.

“There’s nothing more important than child protection,” he said, describing the revelations as “deeply disturbing”.

“The idea that any individual under investigation for sexual crimes against children would find themselves working in another organisation that has contact with children without that organisation being aware, is deeply concerning,” Harris said.

“This is not an issue in which people should get into kind of pot shots. It’s far too serious for that.”

Harris added that he hopes Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will “do the right thing “ and answer “very legitimate, important, fundamental questions about the protection of the most vulnerable people in society”.

Two Fine Gael TDs call for Dáil time to be set aside for Mary Lou McDonald to answer questions about the Sinn Féin press officer who has pleaded guilty to child sex offences pic.twitter.com/9YmwwP6miq — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) October 2, 2024

Ahead of Leader’s Questions today, Fine Gael TDs Ciaran Cannon and Colm Brophy interjected asking time be set aside for Sinn Féin to address the situation. The request was denied by the Ceann Comhairle because the schedule had already been agreed.

“I am asking for time to be urgently set aside for Deputy McDonald to make a statement on the issue of child abuse committed by a member of Sinn Fein, and the furnishing of character references for that person by members of Deputy McDonald’s team.

“It’s crucial that these questions are answered in a timely fashion.”

Brophy said the matter is “time sensitive and important, and should be addressed this week”.

Also today, during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil, McDonald raised the issue of children with scoliosis requiring surgery, and criticised delays.

Harris told her: “I am finding it hard to take a moralistic lecture on child protection from the leader of the opposition today of all days. You might come back to us on that.”

In Stormont, Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt said he was “very disturbed” by the news of the references.

“I am aware of that report, and I am concerned by it,” he said.

“I do think common sense needs to prevail, and people need to recognise that there are occasions when these things need to be reported and put up-front.”

With reporting from Press Association