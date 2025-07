IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

Bugbrooke Chapel in Northampton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Philippa was only six when her parents joined the Christian cult in Northampton. She later helped to expose what went on there, including unexplained deaths, sexual abuse and exorcisms performed on children.

(The Guardian, approx 35 mins reading time)

Of all the strangeness in their new life, Philippa found the fellowship’s approach to family hardest. Under Stanton’s rules, communal living meant renouncing your “natural family” in favour of the fellowship’s “spiritual family”. Women were called “sisters”, men were “brothers” and leaders were “elders”. Philippa’s parents, instead of just being responsible for their family unit, were given other duties: helping to cook and clean for the other Shalom residents, or finding new recruits. When Philippa turned 12, she was moved from the room she shared with her younger brother into a dormitory with women of all ages. Explaining this approach, Stanton would point to a passage from Matthew 10, in which Jesus said: “I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother … A man’s enemies will be members of his own household.” In the absence of the “natural family”, any adult could be responsible for disciplining children. Many did so through “rodding” – hitting children as young as two with sticks. “He who spares the rod hates his son,” Stanton would say, quoting from Proverbs.

A fascinating article about how some people showing signs of schizophrenia can actually have treatable autoimmune conditions. Rachel Aviv reports compassionately on what happened after a woman with a 20-year psychiatric history was suddenly ‘cured’.

(The New Yorker, approx 35 mins reading time)

After reading Christine’s description of her mother’s case, Steven Kushner, a co-director of the S.N.F. Center, arranged a meeting with her and Mary and Angie. Mary was living at a rehabilitation center in the Bronx while she regained her muscle strength. She was reluctant to meet another psychiatrist, she told me, but she felt she needed to “rise up to the level of my daughters’ studiousness.” In October, 2024, Kushner and three colleagues came to the rehabilitation center and spoke with Mary for three hours. “Her psychosis was gone,” Kushner said. “There was no other conclusion. There was no way that she could have the quality of the conversation that we had and willfully suppress psychotic symptoms.”

In the conversation, Mary recounted intimate details about her daughters’ pasts—what they would eat for breakfast, their arguments at recess—but she made no reference to the delusional beliefs that had dominated their lives. When Angie told the doctors that her mother had sometimes prevented her from going outside, even to do homework with classmates, Mary offered a practical explanation: there was crime in the Bronx, and she worried about Angie’s safety. To explain why she put a sock over the showerhead in her bathroom, she said that she’d hoped to filter sediment from the water. She seemed to have filled in gaps in her memory in a way that was consistent with her current identity, as a sane person.

A 'Farmers for Trump' banner on a livestock trailer in Illinois days before the 2024 US presidential election. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Trump administration froze millions of dollars in grants already promised to farmers across 40 US states to hire migrant workers to do jobs that Americans wouldn’t. Now those who voted for the US President say they’re struggling.

(Washington Post, approx 30 mins reading time)

The stakes were still on JJ’s mind that afternoon when a neighbor stopped by his shop and, as it often did, the conversation turned to Trump’s overhaul of the federal government. “There’ll be some growing pains,” said Eric Smith, who had grown up in Yuma County, joined the Navy and returned to Kirk to raise his two daughters and work the family land. “There’ll be some caught in the fray that, you know, maybe shouldn’t have been caught.” JJ handed cans of Michelob Ultra to Eric and Riggin, who was patching a tire.

JJ had voted for Trump in part because of the president’s promises to cut spending, but he’d never imagined the cuts would target a core Trump constituency. It made no sense to JJ, who said he didn’t know what DEI stood for, much less what it had come to represent. He didn’t hire Otto to promote an agenda, and he didn’t think the government owed him a handout. The Agriculture Department had sought out JJ and the other farmers promoting an opportunity intended to lift the whole country. “I’d like to think a year from now, what’s being done now, we see the benefits from it,” JJ said of what Trump was doing and how he fit into it. “I would hope.”

The website that feels like the old internet we knew and loved- where human beings interacted with each other positively, exchanging ideas and learning new things – has suddenly become a lot more popular. But can it survive AI?

(Intelligencer, approx 22 mins reading time)

For years, Reddit, which is made up of thousands of sub-Reddits moderated by volunteers, offered a centralized and streamlined alternative to the web’s thousands of small and scattered forums, message boards, and independent communities. At the same time, in contrast with the much larger social-media platforms that rose around it, it looked niche. “The word social media didn’t exist” when the site was launched, Huffman says. Since then, in his telling, the company has steered away from influencer culture and growth-at-all-costs social-media scaling — “we don’t want people to be famous because of Reddit,” he says — and toward realizing “the vision of the old web.” Another way to tell the story is that the platform largely just stayed put. In any case, as the mega-platforms merge into TikTok-clone sameness, Reddit’s steady focus on giving online randos a place to pseudonymously post with one another is paying off. In Huffman’s view, Reddit’s growth is simply its reward for stubbornly — maybe accidentally — “fulfilling the promise of the internet.”

Artwork of an asteroid heading towards Earth. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The alert system for defending Earth against incoming asteroids was activated for the first time in January. We know now that the asteroid in question isn’t going to hit us – but what happens when we know that one will? Tomas Weber went to Nasa to find out.

(Financial Times, approx 24 mins reading time)

Some planetary-defence officials and astronomers, instilled with strains of space-age idealism, hope the news of an Earth-threatening inbound asteroid or comet might spur humanity to unite to protect ourselves. But when it comes to asteroids roughly the size of 2024 YR4, too small to threaten humanity as a whole but powerful enough to incinerate a city, the truth may be somewhat bleaker. The nature of the response is more likely to depend on where, exactly, the asteroid is set to fall — whether it’s headed, say, for the Panama Canal, as in the case of 2024 YR’s projected impact corridor, or for a medium-sized town in, say, Venezuela. The US, as the only nation with the demonstrated capacity to nudge near-Earth objects off a collision course, is the de facto world leader in planetary defence. It has a planetary defence action plan and employs a full-time planetary defence officer. But it is not clear whether the country would be a reliable protector of the Earth.

The WHO estimates that between 6% and 13% of women have polycystic-ovary syndrome – or PCOS. Here, some of those with the hormonal disorder – as well as a panel of doctors – discuss their symptoms, their struggles and why it takes so long to get a diagnosis.

(The Cut, approx 13 mins reading time)

The syndrome is a leading cause of infertility and is associated with the development of metabolic issues like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease as well as a heightened risk of endometrial cancer. Recent studies have even linked PCOS to cognitive decline later in life, and diagnostic rates are on the rise among younger women. While most experts think this is because there’s simply more awareness around the syndrome, researchers also believe genetics and exposure to environmental pollutants — including microplastics, chemicals in pharmaceutical and personal-care products, and endocrine disruptors like pesticides — may contribute to the development of the condition. And yet, despite its pervasiveness, PCOS is still widely misunderstood, underresearched, and woefully underdiagnosed; the WHO estimates that up to 70 percent of affected women worldwide may not know they have it.

The MI6 building in London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A 2022 longread by Helen Warrell about the secret lives of three of MI6’s top women spies. Though anonymised here, we now know that Ada is Blaise Metreweli, who was recently appointed the first female head of the intelligence service.

(Financial Times, approx 36 mins reading time)

Four years ago, SIS launched its first television ad to recruit more women and ethnic minorities. It starts with footage of a shark weaving menacingly through the water, before panning out to reveal a much more benign scene: a woman and her young son looking at the predator from the other side of the aquarium glass. The final line is designed to dissolve the “otherness” of spies: “Secretly, we’re just like you.”

This is not strictly true. Spies aren’t much like the rest of us, and working at MI6 is a distinctly strange experience. You cannot tell anyone beyond close family who your employer is, and even they are not allowed to know anything about your day-to-day activities. You are supposed to turn off your phone long before you approach headquarters, the emerald ziggurat on Vauxhall Bridge in central London. Once there, you lock it away. You have limited access to the internet. The only contact with the outside world is made via landline. Because it is not secure, working from home is extremely difficult. So while the organisation encourages flexibility, this is limited by the reality that your working hours must be spent largely in the office. The domestic admin of daily life is unusually cumbersome. Complicated transactions like buying a house are, in the words of one intelligence officer, “a nightmare”.

