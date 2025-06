BOAT TRIPS TO Skellig Micheal are due to begin today after the High Court ordered that the Office of Public Works (OPW) allow boat trips to the island, pending a wider legal battle.

It comes as the permits were once again delayed over the weekend, causing Skellig Michael’s tourism network to hit out at the OPW.

Every year, fifteen operators are awarded landing permits which allow them to bring 12 visitors each – a maximum of 180 visitors across the 15 operators – to the island each day.

Skellig Michael is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also a location heavily featured in two Star Wars films. The island is a popular tourist spot and brings a great deal of business to the local area.

Two companies, which were unsuccessful in their applications for the 2025 season, made a judicial review application, resulting in a delay to the granting of permits. The season runs from May to the end of September.

Last Tuesday at the High Court, Justice Garret Simons said he was “staggered” by the assertion made by lawyers for the Office of Public Works (OPW) that it would need six months to prepare the case.

The judge said the court would give the case “top priority”, adding that the court had “gone out of its way” to facilitate an early trial.

Justice Simons said he would rule on Thursday of last week on whether to lift the suspension of the permits. On Thursday, the judge granted an application by the Office of Public Works to lift an automatic suspension on landing at the island.

However, on Saturday the Skellig Coast Tourism Network said that the OPW has always had the legal authority to issue temporary permits and it should “never have required a court order to be implemented”.

The season was initially set to begin on 10 May, prior to the legal challenge. After Thursday’s ruling, the OPW announced that landings would begin on Saturday 7 June, but this was then postponed and pushed out to today, 10 June, the network continued.

It accused the OPW of failing to “meaningfully include” the local community and the boatmen.

The OPW has confirmed that the OPW guiding team arrived on the island on Sunday and are working towards commencing landings on the heritage site today.

“Following the High Court’s decision to lift the suspension on 2025 permits issuing, the OPW is working with the boat operators to progress the final steps of the permit process and to ensure compliance,” a statement said.

“For the 2025 visitor season, there will be three guides stationed on the island at all times. It is intended that landings will commence on Tuesday, 10 June, subject to weather conditions. Visitors should check directly with their boat operator to confirm sailings.”

The OPW has been asked for comment.