Shoppers have 'miracle' escape after car crashes through Dublin shop

CUSTOMERS IN A north Dublin shop had a “miracle” escape after a car drove through the front of a shop this afternoon.

The incident happened in the C&T Superstore on the Shenick Road in Skerries shortly after 2.30pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

A staff member in the shop tweeted photographs and videos of the incident.

He wrote: “ I dodged a bullet about 30 minutes ago. Working in Skerries and car came through the front door. Everybody miraculously walked away without injury. I was standing at the gift bags on the right of photo. Busy shop at the time, incredible no one seriously injured.



“He travelled some distance into the shop, really scary stuff. Staff were amazing, and should be really proud of themselves how they managed the situation and their customers in the aftermath.

“Great local store with brilliant staff, like I said, a miracle none of them or their customers hurt. Very very lucky people going home to loved ones today.”