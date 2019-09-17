This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Shoppers have 'miracle' escape after car crashes through Dublin shop

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 3:52 PM
Image: Dave Morris/Carpe Diem Wholesale via Twitter
Image: Dave Morris/Carpe Diem Wholesale via Twitter

CUSTOMERS IN A north Dublin shop had a “miracle” escape after a car drove through the front of a shop this afternoon. 

The incident happened in the C&T Superstore on the Shenick Road in Skerries shortly after 2.30pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident. 

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene. 

A staff member in the shop tweeted photographs and videos of the incident. 

He wrote: “ I dodged a bullet about 30 minutes ago. Working in Skerries and car came through the front door. Everybody miraculously walked away without injury. I was standing at the gift bags on the right of photo. Busy shop at the time, incredible no one seriously injured.

“He travelled some distance into the shop, really scary stuff. Staff were amazing, and should be really proud of themselves how they managed the situation and their customers in the aftermath.

“Great local store with brilliant staff, like I said, a miracle none of them or their customers hurt. Very very lucky people going home to loved ones today.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

