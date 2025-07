THE SLANE BYPASS has officially received planning permission, paving the way for a new 3.5km dual carriageway in Meath.

Meath County Council’s planning application for the N2 Slane Bypass and Public Realm Enhancement Scheme has been approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The project includes a 3.5km dual carriageway around Slane with a combined footway/cycleway and a 258-metre-long bridge.

The works will also make several public realm enhancements in Slane village and improved traffic management measures and works on the N51 between the proposed bypass and the centre of the village.

Meath County Council Cathaoirleach Wayne Harding said the council is “absolutely delighted with today’s news as this vitally important project will address the transport needs of residents, businesses and visitors in the village of Slane and in the wider strategic road network within the vicinity”.

“Aside from significantly improving road safety in the area, this scheme will remove the bottleneck in the village, reducing traffic congestion and moving more heavy goods vehicles out of Slane, making the air much cleaner for all residents,” he said.

The council’s chief executive Kieran Kehoe said said that “access to a more connected transport network that includes more reliable public transport, improved facilities for active travel and a new off-street car-park will boost the local economy within Slane and enable businesses to flourish”.

Along the bypass, there will be a 258-metre bridge crossing the River Boyne Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

Plans for a Slane bypass have been in the pipeline for years.

In 2012, An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for a bypass, saying at the time that the road would be located close to the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage.