This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK adds loss of sense of taste or smell to Covid-19 symptoms, Holohan says it will be 'considered' here

People in the UK are now being advised to self isolate if they lose their normal sense of smell or taste.

By Sean Murray Monday 18 May 2020, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 8,514 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5102247
Dr Tony Holohan at today's health briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Dr Tony Holohan at today's health briefing.
Dr Tony Holohan at today's health briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said “consideration will be given” for the addition of anosmia – the loss of sense of taste, smell or both – as a symptom of Covid-19 here, after health authorities in the UK added it to its list of coronavirus symptoms.

At today’s Department of Health briefing, Dr Holohan said that cases had been observed which had seen patients report these symptoms but that any change wouldn’t happen here immediately as they “want to avoid giving GPs a new and different piece of guidance every day”. 

The HSE website lists a number of symptoms of Covid-19, including a cough, a fever and shortness of breath. It advises people with symptoms to self-isolate

The loss of a sense of taste or smell has been identified as far back as late March by researchers as a symptom of Covid-19

Health authorities in the UK today moved to include it on the list of symptoms for the coronavirus, along with the likes of a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.”

A major study by King’s College London last week found that people with a positive test result were three times more likely to report loss of smell and taste than those who returned a negative test.

Report author Tim Spector said that Public Health England’s (PHE) previous insistence on only including fever and cough as major symptoms meant thousands of cases were missed.

At the government’s daily media briefing, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, denied this, saying anosmia was usually followed by a cough and fever and so “you don’t miss those cases”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But he said it made a “small difference” to improving diagnosis.

The World Health Organization and other countries including the United States also now count it as a symptom.

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie