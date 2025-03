DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS ARE on the scene fighting a fire in the in the Dublin Mountains near Glencullen.

The Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a gorse Fire last night.

Two fire engines remained on scene overnight, as firefighters from Rathfarnham and Dun Laoghaire Fire station responded to the flames.

The smoke has now spread as far as Lucan due to an easterly wind, and if in an affected area the Fire Brigade recommends closing windows and doors.

Firefighters from Rathfarnham and Dun Laoghaire Fire stations are on scene in #Glencullen at the Dublin mountains gorse #wildfire.



💨 An Easterly wind is driving smoke across the city as far as Lucan



🪟 If affected close windows and doors pic.twitter.com/5edIhD3RLQ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2025

Dublin City Council Lord Mayor Donna Cooney, told The Journal she’s concerned for the wildlife, air pollution and would like to see an investigation to prevent future wildfires.

“The local authority has to have the manpower and the resources to be able to tackle these, Because preventative is obviously best. And then if it does happen, we can deal with them as quickly as possible,” she added.

Paul Murphy, People Before Profit TD, said on X (formerly Twitter) a number of factors are resulting in more of these fires in recent years. He added that his party would push for more preventative measures before the drier summer months.