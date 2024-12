AN ELDERLY COUPLE received a phone call from their son who told them that they had become grandparents only for them to found dead a few hours later after their home went up in flames, an inquest in Cork has heard.

Deputy Coroner for Cork city, Dr Mary McCaffrey, issued a general warning about fire safety at the inquest in to the deaths of John and Gabrielle O’Donnell. The couple were found dead at their picturesque terraced home in Lower Glanmire Road in Cork on April 4th last.

John died of natural causes whilst the passing of Gabrielle was directly related to the blaze which destroyed their property.

The couple had smoke alarms on each of the three storeys of their home and the property also contained carbon monoxide detectors. The inquest heard that the house was completely gutted and that experts were unable to determine the seat of the fire. John was 83 whilst Gabrielle was 75.

Dr McCaffrey said that there is twice the amount of mortality and injury in fires in the 65 to 75 age group whilst the number trebles at 75 and quadruples at 85. She said that we should always look at ways to reduce fire deaths in the general population and also amongst the elderly.

Dr McCaffrey said that the grant system for smoke alarms should be looked at in addition to panic alarm usage amongst the elderly. She said that older people face additional risk issues in relation to the breakout of fires such as instability on their feet and deterioration in hearing. Diminished hearing can make it harder to hear smoke detectors.

Dr McCaffrey called on people to buy new smoke detectors for their elderly parents this Christmas instead of the “silly” items usually purchased at this time of year.

She offered her condolences to the family of the deceased at the tragic passing of a happy couple. She told the couple’s son Mark that his parents had a very “happy night” before they died having been informed of the birth of their child.

Meanwhile, the inquest at Cork Coroner’s Court heard evidence from Colin Hackett who was a visitor to the O’Donnell house at Lower Glanmire Road on the 4th of April last. He said that he called at about 7 – 7.30pm and stayed until around 9pm. He noted that a few candles were lighting on the table.

Brendan Sexton, a brother to Gabrielle, called to the couple at about 9.30pm that day. He said that the coal fire in the living room was going out as he was leaving at about 10.20pm. He was having a drink in a nearby pub shortly afterwards when he was informed that there was a fire in a house on the Lower Glanmire Road.

Mr Sexton went back to the O’Donnell house which was “ablaze.” He said that the property had a modern cast iron gas heater. He said that when he was leaving the O’Donnell’s that night John noted that the coal fire had gone down However, John told Mr Sexton that the old gas fire was lighting.

He said that at one point when he was at the house Gabrielle answered the phone to a relative who was congratulating the couple on the birth of their grandchild. Mr Sexton said the couple were “quite happy and joyful.”|

Mark O’Donnell, a son of the deceased, said that whilst his mother liked candles she had taken to replacing them with battery versions. He told the Coroner that his parents were both safety conscious and had smoke detectors on each floor. They also had carbon monoxide detectors.

He said that he was on to his parents that day as he and his wife had a new baby. Mark had called his parents from his home in Qatar to tell them that his wife Grace had given birth to a baby girl.

The Coroner and Sgt Fergus Twomey both commended motorist, Alan Lyne, who spotted the fire whilst passing in his car and raised the alarm. He managed to evacuate the neighbouring properties and his dashcam footage was very helpful to the investigation. Mr Lyne said that such was the intensity of the fire that at no stage was it possible to gain entry to the house where the couple resided.

Seven units of the fire brigade attended at the scene shortly after 11pm on April 4th last. Second Fire Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine said that the couple were found dead in the living room.

Sgt Owen O’Connell said that the property was engulfed in flames. The street had to be cordoned off and diversions were put in place. He said that CCTV footage indicated that a window of the property blew out shortly after the blaze started.

Scenes of Crime investigator Garda Orla Punch said that the fire damage was very extensive. Gardai were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out the postmortem examinations on the couple. She said that Gabrielle died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to inhalation of smoke. Her postmortem on John O’Donnell indicated that he had died suddenly of a heart episode prior to the break out of the fire.

A verdict of nature causes was recorded in relation to the death of Mr O’Donnell whilst Mrs O’Donnell’s passing was logged as a case of accidental death.

Mr and Mrs O’Donnell are survived by their son Mark and John’s sons Damien and John.

They are also fondly remembered by their extended family which includes John’s sister Anne, Gabrielle’s brother Brendan, daughter-in-law Grace, granddaughter Hannah, John’s grandchildren Brona, Eoin and Cormac, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.