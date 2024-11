A SNOW AND ICE warning is in place across the northern half of the country, with a low temperature and ice alert to take effect later.

Across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, and Sligo, a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 11am.

Met Éireann said snowfall accumulations are possible and that some impacts may include poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A similar alert is in place across Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office alert in place until 10am.

Tonight, all of the Republic will be under a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning.

Advertisement

This alert will be in place from 8pm until 10am tomorrow morning, with Met Éireann warning of very cold temperatures with widespread frost and icy stretches.

It could make for hazardous conditions on roads and paths and some travel disruption.

The same low temperature and ice warning will once again take effect nationwide on Wednesday evening, being in place from 8pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.

It follows a weather advisory put out by Met Éireann last week which warned people are in for “quite a shock” this week as temperatures plummet from the relatively mild weather seen so far in November.

The forecaster added that the northern half of the country can expect some sleet and snow this week during the first “cold snap” of the season.

Local councils and the Road Safety Authority have issued warnings to road users to exercise caution while travelling.