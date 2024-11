GERARD HUTCH used his plan to stand in the Irish General election in an application for bail in a Spanish court, it has emerged.

A court official also confirmed that Hutch can now travel home to Dublin after being released on €100,000 bail yesterday.

Court officials confirmed today no conditions were attached to the release.

Hutch, 61, was one of two of the nine suspects held in Lanzarote during dawn raids on 23 October who were remanded in custody after a behind-closed-doors court hearing in the island capital Arrecife two days later.

He and an alleged British associate were sent to Lanzarote’s Tahiche Prison before it emerged yesterday Hutch had been provisionally released.

Advertisement

The Canary Islands’ High Court press office said today in a new statement that it is alleged he was the leader of an international criminal gang.

“One of the main arguments taken into account by both the prosecutor in his favourable report on the conceding of bail and the investigating magistrate when taking the decision is that the person under investigation alleged in his appeal the withdrawal of his passport or other measures limiting his movements would prevent his free access to the elections.

“He alleged that would cause irreparable damage to his right to passive suffrage, which remains intact.

“Only a conviction can prevent him from standing for election. The other person remanded in prison on October 25th remains in prison. A secrecy order over the case is still in place,” a spokesman said.

Court officials have confirmed Hutch is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering as part of a criminal gang.

Hutch has been openly travelling between Ireland and Spain using his own passport since he was acquitted last year of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.