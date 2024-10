COASTAL FLOODING ADVISORIES have been issued for the entire country as Ireland faces “exceptionally high” spring tide due to a supermoon event.

Councils in several counties have issued warnings and taken steps to close off public walkways in areas that are prone to flooding.

Met Éireann said coastal flooding is possible due to one of the highest Spring tides of the year seen this year.

It explained that the “exceptionally high” Spring tides are due to the current proximity of the moon to the earth, leading to an increased gravitational pull.

The forecaster said it also means that any strong winds and high waves will increase the risk of coastal flooding, especially along Atlantic coasts.

Local measures

In Dublin, the city council has closed the Great South Wall, which links to Poolbeg Lighthouse, from 10am to 2pm today and from 11am to 3pm tomorrow. Bull Island Bridge remains unaffected.

Advertisement

Cork City Council has advised householders and businesses to protect their properties, saying that parts of the city are at risk of to flooding today and tomorrow.

The local authority says that a tidal surge is also forecast to occur and warns that measures should be put in place to protect individual properties before high tide tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

The council warns that low-lying areas of the city look set to flood in the coming days.

Areas which are likely to be impacted include Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St, Wandesford Quay and South Mall.

There is also a risk of road flooding for today and tomorrow during high tide on the quays in Cork city centre.

Waterford City and County Council said it’s actively monitoring the situation and will erect appropriate flood defence barriers in the city and the village of Passage East if required.

In addition, it said that a tidal surge also forecast to occur on Sunday morning may result in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels, which may necessitate the erection of flood defence barriers in both Waterford city and Passage East.

The erection of barriers in the city will mean the closure of certain parts of the quays on the southside of the River Suir.