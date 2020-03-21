This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 March, 2020
TheJournal.ie's Stardust podcast nominated for two prestigious awards

The six-part podcast has been nominated in the Celtic Media Festival and New York Radio Festival awards.

By Sean Murray Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 11:00 AM
A SIX-PART podcast series from TheJournal.ie has been nominated at two prestigious awards ceremonies.

Stardust is an in-depth look at one of the most tragic events in modern Irish history – from the very beginning right up to the present day.

Featuring testimonies from people there on the night, first responders who rushed to the scene and journalists who covered it then and now, the podcast has been described as ‘devastating and important’ by The Guardian and has a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts.

In the past week, Stardust has been nominated for an award at the New York Festival Radio Awards and the Celtic Media Festival. 

Entrants from over 40 countries made submissions to the New York Festival Radio awards, with the shortlist announced just this week.

Stardust sits alongside the likes of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series and entries from Sky News, the Washington Post and Bloomberg in the Narrative/Documentary Podcast category.

In the Celtic Media Festival 2020, Stardust is up for best radio documentary in competition with entries from the BBC and RTÉ.

Stardust is presented by Sean Murray, produced by Nicky Ryan with executive producer Christine Bohan. Image in cover art by PA Images.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

