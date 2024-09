A STATUS YELLOW alert for rain will be in place across counties Cork, Waterford and Wexford on Sunday.

The alert is in place for a 24-hour period, beginning midnight on Sunday.

Met Éireann warns that persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow alert for wind and rain was in place across Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow yesterday and Met Éireann meteorologist Mark Bowe said that there was “plenty more rain on the way”.

He added that the outlook for Sunday indicated a very wet and unsettled day.

Nationwide today, it’s cool and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers and it will turn cool tonight with lowest temperatures of one to six degrees with good, clear spells developing.

Tomorrow will start mostly dry with scattered cloud and good sunny spells at times.

However, a few showers will develop in places, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather will then take a turn on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Rain, heavy in parts, will spread up from the southwest over much of the country during Saturday night and into Sunday, with a Status Yellow alert in place across Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

There will also be fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds, with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

There will also be a slightly wet start to next week, with Monday morning bringing dry periods but also some scattered outbreaks of rain