Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning for half of the country

The forecaster said there is a potential for flood risk.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 8:01 PM
13 minutes ago 3,135 Views 2 Comments
After weeks of good weather, today's sudden downpour sent Dublin residents running for cover. Pictured are pedestrians with umbrellas braving the wet weather.
Image: RollingNews.ie
After weeks of good weather, today's sudden downpour sent Dublin residents running for cover. Pictured are pedestrians with umbrellas braving the wet weather.
After weeks of good weather, today's sudden downpour sent Dublin residents running for cover. Pictured are pedestrians with umbrellas braving the wet weather.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status yellow weather rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Forecasters said that they predict that persistent rain tomorrow and many areas which have come under the status yellow warning could receive as much as 50mm of rainfall. 

Even though those attending Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Laois, will be outside the zones expected to get the worst of the weather, the local forecast is not that much better. 

Heavy periods of rain are expected to fall in the region, Met Éireann said. 

The heavy rain is expected to dissipate on Saturday and Sunday should be a drier day.

A forecaster said: “Friday night will be very wet with persistent and heavy rain for a time. Winds will be light to moderate inland, southerly first and later westerly. Along south and east coasts it will be breezy for a time with fresh to strong southerlies. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

“On Saturday morning, it looks as though heavy rain from overnight will give way to bright or sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees in moderate west to northwest winds. 

“The showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts overnight on Saturday. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes but strong at times on Atlantic coasts.” 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

