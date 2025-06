STATUS YELLOW THUNDERSTORM warnings have been issued for most of the country and are set to come into effect tonight and tomorrow morning as the wet weather moves northward.

Met Éireann is warning of heavy showers, a risk of lightning damage and poor travelling conditions.

The national forecaster has issued a warning for Cork and Waterford that will take effect from 10pm tonight and remain in place until 3am.

At midnight, another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will cover all of Leinster, as well as Tipperary and Waterford. The warning will remain in place until 2pm tomorrow.

From 7am tomorrow, there will be a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Much of the west of the country looks like it will be spared but in Northern Ireland, the UK’s Met Office has also issued a Yellow warning for Antrim, Armagh, Tyrone, Derry and Fermanagh.

That warning will be in place from 6am until 9pm tomorrow.