Dublin: 6°C Monday 15 March 2021
Stripe to create over 1,000 jobs in Ireland after $600 million investment

The company is now valued at $95 million.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Mar 2021, 6:58 AM
36 minutes ago 4,433 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5381587
Patrick Collison (Co-Founder and CEO, Stripe)
Image: David Jensen
Patrick Collison (Co-Founder and CEO, Stripe)
Patrick Collison (Co-Founder and CEO, Stripe)
Image: David Jensen

ONLINE PAYMENTS FIRM Stripe founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison is to create more than 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next five years. 

The announcement was made as Stripe raised $600m (€502) in funding that will be invested into its European operations, particularly its Dublin office. The company is now valued at $95 million.

Among those who have contributed to the  funding round are the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which will invest $50m.

“This is the start of a partnership with one of the most successful next generation companies in the world, as Stripe announces to the world today how important Ireland will be to its future,” said Conor O’Kelly, CEO of NTMA

“Stripe is already embedded in the infrastructure behind the largest secular trend of our time – the acceleration of digitisation and the growth of internet commerce.”

Also participating in the funding round was Allianz, Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, Axa and Sequoia Capital.

“This is fantastic news on the jobs front and the start of a really welcome partnership between the Irish state and Stripe,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

“Over 1,000 new jobs will be created over the next 5 years. These are really good, well-paid, professional jobs and will be a real boost to the economy.”

Founded in 2010 by brothers Patrick and John Collison and launched a year later, the company counts Amazon, Google, Facebook and Deliveroo among its users. 

 

