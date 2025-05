PAYMENT FIRM STRIPE has been unveiled as the new title sponsor of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (YSTE), marking a full-circle moment for the company’s co-founder Patrick Collison – two decades after he won the top prize at the event.

The five-year sponsorship deal, announced today by the YSTE Board, sees Stripe take over from BT Ireland, which held the role of sponsor and organiser for the past 25 years.

The value of the agreement has not been disclosed.

Stripe, a global financial technology company with dual headquarters in Dublin and San Francisco, was selected following a competitive tender process.

According to the YSTE Board, Stripe stood out due to its “clear vision” for the exhibition, its dedication to promoting STEM education in Ireland, as well as its capacity to support the extensive volunteer network required for the event’s success.

Co-founded by Limerick-born brothers Patrick and John Collison, Stripe has become the most valuable company ever created by Irish founders, recently valued at €80.5 billion.

Both brothers are past participants in the exhibition, with Patrick winning the overall prize in 2005 for developing a new programming language, and John earning a category award.

“YSTE is a special institution for me and John,” said Patrick Collison, now CEO of Stripe.

“It amplified our curiosity and reinforced our confidence at a critical juncture. We’re honoured that Stripe has been selected to help preserve it for generations to come.”

Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Professor Pat Guiry, Chair of the YSTE Board, praised Stripe’s commitment to the exhibition.

Advertisement

“What really struck the Board was the passion Stripe showed for honouring the legacy of Dr Tony Scott and Rev Dr Tom Burke, the founders of the exhibition,” Guiry said.

“We are confident that Stripe will be exceptional partners in the years ahead.”

Founded in 1965, the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition has become one of the most popular STEM events in Europe.

Held annually at the RDS in Dublin, it attracts over 40,000 visitors annually.

Winners often go on to represent Ireland in major international competitions, including the EU Contest for Young Scientists.

Dr Tony Scott, co-founder of YSTE, welcomed the new partnership.

“We are delighted to have Stripe on board. Their support ensures we can continue to inspire the next generation of innovators,” Scott said.

“It’s crucial that we not only sustain the strong reputation of the exhibition but also evolve to meet the needs of today’s young minds.”

Minister for Education Helen McEntee TD paid tribute to former Young Scientist sponsors BT this morning.

“YSTE has become a cornerstone of STEM education in Ireland. I thank BT Ireland for their remarkable stewardship and look forward to seeing how Stripe will continue to empower students to explore new ideas and foster curiosity,” McEntee said.

The online entry system for next year’s exhibition is now open.

It will take place from 7 to 10 January 2026, and the deadline for submissions is 26 September 2025.