A FORMER SCHOOLTEACHER turned adventurer, who previously survived a bear attack, today became the fastest and oldest person to swim Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon.

Dermot Higgins swam the 250km waterway stretch in 10 days, four less than the 2023 fastest record holder, Ger Moore, (Cork), and 22 days less than oldest record holder Dean Hall (USA), to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Skerries native, who has battled severe bouts of depression, said all funds raised from his double-record swim will go directly to Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

“The journey was magic, it’s surpassed my wildest dreams, I was blessed with amazing weather, and the support I had from people made it really really easy,” said Higgins who made land at Curragower Boat Club, Limerick City, at 11.21am.

Preparation was key, with Higgins starting pool training last January, followed by warm water training in Morocco and several long sea-swims.

As each of the ten days swimming the Shannon passed, Higgins who was supported in the water by Brian Dillon, Limerick Narwhales Swimming Club, grew “stronger and stronger, and coming into Limerick I was full of swimming, I felt like swimming out into the Atlantic”.

The 62-year old, who was the first Irish man and oldest person to cycle around the world for charity, said he is “an open book” when it comes to his personal battles with his own mental health demons and overcoming life’s challenges.

“I’ve had mental health issues over the years, including two serious episodes of depression, one of which I attempted suicide.”

“I needed the support of Pieta and I called them several times and they were very good to me – I probably wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for Pieta House.”

Higgins is no stranger to overcoming endurance challenges and has raised over a quarter of a million euro for charities, however Pieta House is one that remains close to his heart.

“I think the silence [around mental health] is the biggest killer, and I think people need to know the signs when they have loved ones suffering from mental health issues and when they are suicidal.”

“Sometimes people just don’t know the signs and even when they do know the signs, they don’t know what to do, so Pieta House has done great work in terms of informing people of what these signs are, and supporting not just the people who are in crisis but the families as well, which is hugely important.”

Having survived the Shannon, Higgins smiled and recalled how he “could have easily died” when a bear encountered him as he was sleeping in a tent during a kayaking trip along the Yukon River, Canada.

“The bear was only a metre from me and I wasn’t prepared at all, the bear came at me but I was really fortunate because I had pepper-spray and I sprayed the bear and then I fainted.”

“I was out cold and woke up half an hour later, I was covered in vomit, but I got myself to the river and I arrived in Dawson City with one shoe because the bear had taken my other shoe.”

Higgins said he plans to swim the entire circumference of the island of Ireland next summer, if he can find a sponsor.