WE HAVE OFFICIALLY entered outdoor concert season, and there is no shortage of gigs for all you music lovers out there.

Many outdoor venues have already kicked off their summer concert series, with Picture This the first to take to the stage in Dublin’s St Anne’s Park two weeks ago.

In Cork, Becky Hill will start Virgin Media Park’s gigs this Friday, with eight other acts to follow over the next two weeks.

And of course we can’t forget about Taylor Swift’s flurry of concerts at the end of June along with Coldplay’s at the end of the summer.

With so many options out there, we want to know if you’ll be in attendance at any of the upcoming gigs.

So today we want to know: Are you going to any concerts this summer?