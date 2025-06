NEW RESEARCH HAS found that some Dublin tanning salons are “heavily promoting” products that encourage sunbed use, including accelerators, despite there being a ban on promoting sunbeds themselves.

While salons were still compliant with the Sunbeds Act itself, the HSE says the research shows a need for tighter regulations on these related promotions.

The study, published by the Institute of Public Health and the HSE National Cancer Control Programme.

It examined the marketing practices of two tanning salon operators in Dublin.

The Sunbeds Act ensures that no person under 18 years of age can use a sunbed in any premises, and that sunbeds cannot be sold or hired to under-18s.

Further restrictions put into place in 2015 banned certain marketing practices in relation to sunbeds, such as making positive health claims about their use.

The study found that two operators used marketing strategies that made sunbed use “sound appealing”, and encouraged their use across a range of premises.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with more than 11,000 people diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

Sunbed use is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer, with the highest risk associated with use in childhood and adolescence, and with using sunbeds frequently.

Around 3% of the population are reportedly currently using sunbeds.

The study found that words like “glowing” were used in social media posts related to sunbed use, and that tanning drinks were often promoted as being beneficial health wise as well.

Dr Richard Purves from the Institute for Social Marketing and Health at the University of Stirling, which led the research, said that the study showed that while operators are complying with “the letter of the law”, they often incentivise sunbed use by offering free or discounted products.

“Instagram plays a central role, with images of bronzed models, beach scenes, and limited-time promotions designed to attract customers. In-store marketing and special offers on tanning products further encourage sunbed use. Notably, some messaging still hints at unproven health benefits, exposing potential gaps in current regulations,” he added

Dr Breeda Neville, specialist in public health medicine with the HSE National Cancer Control Programme said that the marketing strategies being employed by some operators are “very concerning”, especially when it comes to interactive content on instagram aimed at promoting sunbed use.

The HSE advises that you should never use a sunbed, as it will increase your risk of skin cancer, and every user is put at risk.