THE SUN IS once again beaming down on most of the country this morning, with the bright spell to continue (for the most part) through the bank holiday weekend.

Athenry in Co Galway reached 25.9 degrees yesterday afternoon, setting a new record for April temperatures and surpassing a 40-year-old high.

Seventeen official Met Éireann weather stations also reported their warmest April day on record.

Met Éireann have said that high pressure will bring more dry weather though the weekend.

Warm conditions are set to continue in Munster and south Leinster today, though temperatures are expected to be a little lower than Wednesday’s peak.

It will be a dry and mostly sunny start for the south and east, though some scattered showers will break out, some heavy or possibly thundery

Highest temperatures in the south of the country will range between 18 and 24 degrees.

For the north and west of the country, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Tomorrow will see another dry start and sunny spells throughout the day, but temperatures will drop again, ranging between 13 and 18 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures will plummet to between 3 and 8 degrees, though it will remain dry and bright.

Sunday and Monday will also see sunny spells, with temperatures bouncing back up to between 11 and 14 degrees.