CONVICTED MURDERER GRAHAM Dwyer is to go before the Supreme Court this morning in another attempt at appealing his life sentence for the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer was convicted of Ms O’Hara’s murder by a unanimous jury verdict in March 2015. He is appealing on the grounds of having his rights under the European Charter of Fundamental Rights breached by the retention of his mobile phone data.

In December 2018, nearly four years after his conviction, Dwyer won his legal action against the Irish State and the Garda Commissioner over the retention and accessing of his mobile phone records.

The data, which was generated by Dwyer’s work phone, placed the phone at a specific place at a particular time. That data was used to link Dwyer to another mobile phone the prosecution says Dwyer acquired and used to contact Ms O’Hara.

Last March, the Court of Appeal dismissed his conviction appeal on all grounds, including in relation to the admissibility of the call data evidence.

The appeal is to be heard in the Supreme Court at 11am by seven judges.

If Dwyer loses his appeal, he will have exhausted all legal options.

Ms O’Hara, a 36-year-old childcare worker, was last seen in August 2012 in a public park in Shanganagh, south Dublin.

Some of her remains were found on Killakee mountain just over a year later and she was identified from dental records.

Prior to his conviction appeal at the Court of Appeal, Dwyer took High Court civil proceedings that successfully challenged the 2011 Irish law under which the mobile phone metadata was retained and accessed by gardaí investigating Ms O’Hara’s death.

The civil proceedings progressed to the Supreme Court and the CJEU, meaning his separate conviction appeal was not heard by the Court of Appeal until late last year.

Dwyer denies murdering Ms O’Hara.

He also denies buying and using a Nokia phone found in Vartry Reservoir in Co Wicklow in 2013.

His trial was told that the phone was used to send Ms O’Hara messages, including one about stabbing, culminating in a text dated 22 August, 2012– the last day she was seen– to “go down to the shore and wait”.

Includes reporting by Aodhan O’Faolain.