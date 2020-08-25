This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Department of Health evacuated after suspicious package discovered

Gardaí are currently at the scene at Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street in Dublin

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 1:53 PM
37 minutes ago 8,616 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5185408
The scene at Miesian Plaza in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sinéad O'Carroll
The scene at Miesian Plaza in Dublin this afternoon.
The scene at Miesian Plaza in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sinéad O'Carroll

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered this afternoon.

Gardaí, three ambulances and a four fire engines are at the scene of Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street in Dublin city centre. It’s believed the alarm was raised shortly after 1pm. 

Defence Forces technicians are currently en route to the Department. Both sides of Baggot Street outside the building remain closed. 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”

Last year, the Department was evacuated after an envelope full of non-hazardous white powder was sent to the building.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

