Department of Health evacuated after suspicious package discovered

The scene at Miesian Plaza in Dublin this afternoon.

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered this afternoon.

Gardaí, three ambulances and a four fire engines are at the scene of Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street in Dublin city centre. It’s believed the alarm was raised shortly after 1pm.

Defence Forces technicians are currently en route to the Department. Both sides of Baggot Street outside the building remain closed.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”

Last year, the Department was evacuated after an envelope full of non-hazardous white powder was sent to the building.

