THE ISRAELI MILITARY made military strikes on the Syrian defence ministry in Damascus twice yesterday, after sectarian violence erupted in the south.

It was the third day in a row of Israeli strikes on Syria, as another strike hit near the presidential palace.

One person was killed and 18 were injured, Syrian officials have said.

The violence occurred in the southern part of the country, as Syrian army troops and Druze fighters clashed in Sweida.

For Israel’s part, the country’s Government has said its actions are in order to protect the Druze community from the Government in Damascus.

(However, it’s not the case that all members of the Druze community are pro the Israeli Government).

How did the violence start?

The Druze community are an Arabic-speaking ethno-religious minority who primarily have communities in Syria, Lebanon and in the occupied Golan Heights.

A map showing the border area between the Golan and Southern Syria.

Over the weekend clashes broke out between the Druze community and members of the local Sunni Bedouin tribes, which a war monitor said has left more than 370 people dead.

The violence began after Bedouin armed groups kidnapped a Druze trader on the way to Damascus on 11 July, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based monitor has said.

The incident wider sectarian violence between the groups.

In reaction, Syrian forces had deployed Tuesday to Sweida with the stated aim of overseeing a cessation of the violence.

However, there have been reports that military members had joined forces with Bedouin fighters.

Now, the Syrian military has withdrawn from Sweida – which is the heartland of the Druze community.

Today, a photographer with the Associated Foreign Press counted 15 bodies on the street in the centre of Sweida following the pull out of Government forces.

It appeared as though some of the bodies had been lying abandoned for several days.

Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in a televised address that “responsibility” for security in Sweida would be handed to religious elders and local factions.

How has the international community reacted?

Russia strongly condemned Israel’s strikes today. It’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the new wave of violence in the south of the country is “deeply concerning”.

“The Russian side has repeatedly condemned Israel’s arbitrary use of force in Syria. These attacks, which constitute a gross violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation,” the ministry said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he has been on the phone with “the relevant parties” and that the US is “very concerned about it”.

Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Israel’s attacks were an attempt to sabotage Syria’s efforts to achieve peace. security and stability.

The UN also condemned the strikes.

What’s been going on with Syria and Israel?

The Israeli military, which has taken control of the UN-monitored demilitarised zone on the Golan Heights, and has conducted hundreds of strikes on military targets in Syria, has previously stated that it will not allow any Syrian military presence on its border.

The Israeli government remains wary of Syria’s interim leader, who belongs to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement, a group that was born from an Islamist group that was once linked in al-Qaeda (however, ties were publicly severed in 2016).

The IDF moved into the UN buffer zone in 2024, and has been operating in parts of southern Syria.

Israel said this was done to preempt possible attacks. This year Israel said it would remain “indefinitely” at Mount Hermon to ensure security for the Golan and Israel.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

How has Syria fared politically since Assad’s fall?

Sharaa, the de facto leader of Syria at present, led the rebel offensive that toppled the Bashar al-Assad regime, which fell in December 2024.

Assad has claimed asylum in Russia.

Syria continues to have several armed groups, though the government says they have been unified under a single command.

Other actors are the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The SDF has criticised the new government.

While it agreed in March of this year to become part of the new regime, talks on the conditions of the group’s joining are ongoing.

During the civil war in Syria, all of these group were accused of human rights violations.

Currently, members of Sharaa’s HTS group hold the most senior Government positions, though the cabinet includes single officials from each of the Alawite, Druze, Christian and Kurdish communities.

The temporary constitution that was launched by Sharaa states that there should be a single armed force in the country. No elections are to be planned in the country for 4-5 years. Sharaa has cited a lack of census and a number of refugees still being abroad as the reasoning behind this delay.