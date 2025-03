MORE THAN 1,000 people have died in the worst clashes in Syria since the Bashar al-Assad regime was overthrown, according to war monitor reports.

The interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has called for national unity and peace this morning after violence erupted on Thursday between the new security forces and al-Assad loyalists in the northwest, along the Mediterranean coast of the country.

It has since escalated into the largest challenge to the new government’s forces. Sharaa pleaded with the country to “preserve national unity” and civility in a speech this morning.

The placeholder leader, whose government is working to unify factions of the country which was torn by a deadly civil war for years, asked citizens to aim towards being able to live alongside one another.

A spokesperson for the government has said forces entered the region to regain control of the area and restore order after alleged attacks by Assad loyalists.

Advertisement

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Right has reported that 745 Alawite civilians – which al-Assad enjoyed a received majority of support from – have been killed in their home provinces in recent weeks.

Some were killed in “executions” carried out by pro-government forces, the Britain-based Observatory said. Security personnel later looted homes and properties in the area, it added.

A total of 1,018 people have been killed in recent days of fighting in the region, which began after security forces were deployed to ‘restore order’ in the region, according to the state-news agency SANA.

Samir Haidar, a 67-year-old in Baniyas, has told the AFP news agency that two of his brothers and his niece were killed by armed groups that entered their homes. He added that there were foreign fighters among the groups.

Haidar, though an Alawite, was a part of the leftist opposition to the Assad regime, he said, and was imprisoned for more than a decade under its rule.

- © AFP 2025