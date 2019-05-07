This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fresh talks between political leaders in bid to restore power-sharing at Stormont

The executive dissolved in January 2017.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 7 May 2019, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,127 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4623149
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TALKS BETWEEN POLITICAL parties in Northern Ireland have commenced to explore the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont. 

Political leaders agreed last month to commence fresh talks around the political deadlock at Stormont with Karen Bradley, Northern Ireland’s secretary of state, and Tánaiste Simon Coveney setting out an approach. 

The executive dissolved in January 2017 after the power-sharing agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed over the Renewable Heat Incentive controversy.

Last month, leaders from across the political divide, including DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Féin leader MaryLou McDonald, sat side-by-side at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, whose death during riots involving dissident republicans in Derry sparked calls for fresh talks around power-sharing. 

In a statement today, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said today’s discussions “will be short and they will be focused on the key issues that are central to restoring the institutions, with the aim of achieving rapid progress.”

The five main political parties will nominate three representatives to working groups – tasked with examining five key areas. 

These include: 

  • Discussions around a Programme for Government, led by the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, David Sterling. 
  • Transparency, accountability and the operation of the Executive, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Northern Ireland Department of Finance, Sue Gray. 
  • Reform of the petition of concern led by Hugh Widdis, Departmental Solicitor and former Assembly Legal Counsel.
  • Discussions around rights, language and identity issues, led by former Permanent Secretary of the Northern Ireland Department of Culture, Paul Sweeney.
  • Improving the sustainability, stability and operation of Good Friday Agreement institutions, led by former Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Malcolm McKibbin.

‘A fair and balanced deal’

In addition to discussing a Programme for Government, as well the divisions between political parties, “all of the restored institutions need to operate in ways that are credible, inclusive and sustainable,” the department has said.

The process of these roundtable discussions between political leaders and working groups will be reviewed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the end of the month. 

Coveney said that previous talks around the restoration of power-sharing – dominated by the two biggest parties – was a “frustrating process the last time” and that the Ulster Unionionist party, the SDLP and the Alliance would be central to the new round of talks.

Speaking last month, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald repeated previous comments that “credible and sustainable institutions based on equality, respect and genuine partnership government” were central to the talks. 

“These talks will be a test of whether the British government and the DUP are finally willing to resolve the issues of equality, rights and integrity in government, which caused the collapse of the power-sharing institutions two years ago,” she said. 

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party “would not be found wanting in any talks process” but that the assembly should be restored first of all, and talks to run “parallel” to this. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie