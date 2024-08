GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a serious assault took place in Tallaght, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The assault took place around midday on Sunday 18 August at Killinarden Heights in South Dublin.

A man in his 30s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have been in the vicinity of Killinarden Heights or the Cushlawn Estate between 11:30am and 12:30pm on Sunday 18 August to come forward.

They have also encouraged anyone with camera footage from the area at that time to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station at 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.