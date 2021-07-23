Taliban says Afghan president must go in order to reach peace deal

THE TALIBAN HAS said it does not want to monopolise power, but insists there will be no peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed.

A spokesman for the group, Suhail Shaheen, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next with the country on a precipice as the last US and Nato soldiers leave.

The Taliban has swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and is threatening a number of provincial capitals.

This week, the top US military officer, Gen Mark Milley, told a Pentagon press conference that the Taliban has “strategic momentum”, and did not rule out a complete Taliban takeover. But he said this is not inevitable.

“I don’t think the end game is yet written,” he said.

Memories of the Taliban’s last time in power some 20 years ago, when it enforced a harsh brand of Islam that denied girls an education and barred women from work, have stoked fears of their return among many.

Afghans who can afford it are applying by the thousands for visas to leave Afghanistan, fearing a violent descent into chaos.

The US-Nato withdrawal is more than 95% complete and due to be finished by August 31.

Shaheen said the Taliban will lay down its weapons when a negotiated government acceptable to all sides in the conflict is installed in Kabul and Ghani’s government is gone.

Suhail Shaheen, Taliban spokesman Photo: Pool/AP

“I want to make it clear that we do not believe in the monopoly of power because any governments who (sought) to monopolise power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments,” said Shaheen, apparently including the Taliban’s own five-year rule in that assessment.

“So we do not want to repeat that same formula.”

But he was also uncompromising on the continued rule of Ghani, calling him a warmonger and accusing him of using speech on the Islamic holy day of Eid-al-Adha to promise an offensive against the Taliban.

Shaheen dismissed Mr Ghani’s right to govern, resurrecting allegations of widespread fraud that surrounded his 2019 election win.

After that vote, both Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah declared themselves president.

After a compromise deal, Abdullah is now number two in the government and heads the reconciliation council.

Ghani has often said he will remain in office until new elections can determine the next government.

His critics – including ones outside the Taliban – accuse him of seeking only to keep power, causing splits among government supporters.

Last weekend, his deputy Abdullah headed a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital Doha for talks with Taliban leaders.