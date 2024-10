TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Defence Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply concerned” as the Israeli Defence Forces have breached the “Blue Line” in recent days.

The area of the Blue Line concerned separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights. There are a total of 25 outposts on the Blue Line, two of which come under Irish command in UNIFIL.

Approximately 30 Irish soldiers would operate from one of these outposts, Martin said.

“Over the past few days, the Israeli Defence Forces have breached the Blue Line in several areas, including at the Irish Battalion posts. This is an unacceptable violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701,” he said in a statement this evening.

Due to the breach, Irish personnel in their outpost are operating under what is known as level 3, which means they are to shelter in place and remain in bunkers.

“Importantly they continue to monitor and report violations of UN resolutions. The situation is undoubtedly very challenging for them,” Martin said. “There is constant communication between Camp Shamrock and the outpost and I have been advised that morale is good, despite the circumstances.”

He added that they were concerned for the welfare of the soldiers, and said that communication between the Defence Forces and families of the troops is in place.

“There is regular contact with UNIFIL and the UN and I have again spoken with the UN Under-Secretary-General responsible for UN Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre Lacroix. He shares my concerns over the IDF activity in the region and stressed the importance of UNIFIL peacekeepers remaining in place.”

Martin once again reiterated calls for a ceasefire.