TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is among European leaders meeting today for a summit in Albania.

The meeting of the European Political Community is taking place at the same time as delegations from Ukraine and Russia are due to meet for long-awaited talks in Turkey.

At the top of the agenda for the discussions among European leaders is “Europe’s security and democratic resilience, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”.

Leaders are also due to discuss competitiveness and economic security, and mobility challenges and youth empowerment.

The EPC, which brings together the members of the European Union and 20 other countries, was established in 2022 on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the summit, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must pay the price for avoiding peace”.

“Putin’s tactics to dither and delay, while continuing to kill and cause bloodshed across Ukraine, (are) intolerable,” Starmer said.

Martin, Macron and Starmer will be joined by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Nato chief Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are also due to meet in Istanbul for talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU and UK have both approved fresh sanctions on Russia’s “shadow” oil fleet over the past few days.

Contains additional reporting from AFP