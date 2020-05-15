Taoiseach meets with Catholic leaders to discuss re-opening of churches

RELIGIOUS LEADERS HAVE met with the Taoiseach to discuss how places of worship across the country can be re-opened over the next few months.

Leo Varadkar held talks with Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly yesterday.

Churches, mosques and other places of worship have been closed for several weeks under restrictions aimed preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Under the government’s roadmap for easing those restrictions, religious places and places of worship will not be allowed open until the fourth phase, which will begin in mid-July at the earliest.

At the meeting yesterday, the Catholic Church shared information on work being done at all levels to develop a national church plan for the safe re-opening.

A spokesman for the government press office said the Church also emphasised that it would apply public health measures to ensure the health and safety of its congregation.