This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach meets with Catholic leaders to discuss re-opening of churches

Churches, mosques and other places of worship have been closed for several weeks.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 May 2020, 8:34 AM
6 minutes ago 507 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099457
Image: Shutterstock/wernerimages 2020
Image: Shutterstock/wernerimages 2020

RELIGIOUS LEADERS HAVE met with the Taoiseach to discuss how places of worship across the country can be re-opened over the next few months.

Leo Varadkar held talks with Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly yesterday.

Churches, mosques and other places of worship have been closed for several weeks under restrictions aimed preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Under the government’s roadmap for easing those restrictions, religious places and places of worship will not be allowed open until the fourth phase, which will begin in mid-July at the earliest.

At the meeting yesterday, the Catholic Church shared information on work being done at all levels to develop a national church plan for the safe re-opening.

A spokesman for the government press office said the Church also emphasised that it would apply public health measures to ensure the health and safety of its congregation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie