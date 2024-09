TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has pledged to engage with survivors of Michael Shine to get them a process they believe can give them information and justice.

He stopped short, however, of committing to establishing a commission of investigation, as has been called for by victims of the paedophile.

“I think they’re making very important, very legitimate, very fair points, and I do want government to obviously be in a position to be helpful,” the Taoiseach said.

In an interview with The Journal in New York this week, Harris said his officials are currently preparing a “paper” for him setting out the options and outlining the work that has been done to date.

This year marks 60 years since the first alleged sexual assault by the disgraced former doctor.

Last month, a group of Shine’s victims waived their anonymity to discuss the abuse and call for justice in a series of interviews with The Journal.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused by the ex-surgeon over decades but, aged 93, he is a free man after serving just three years in prison for assaults on nine boys.

Shine worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from the 1960s through to the 1990s. It is alleged that the Medical Missionaries of Mary, who operated the hospital during that period, were aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue for decades.

Victims of Shine have previously called for an unpublished review – into whether the abuse warranted further investigation – to be made public. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said last week that he is consulting with the Attorney General on whether this is possible, but that he is hopeful that it will be.

The report, carried out in 2009 by High Court judge T.C. Smyth, remains a secret due to a legal technicality over who actually owns the report.

Harris told The Journal that the first step in this process will be to get the Attorney General advice back and “see where that brings us”.

“But I think that’s an important moment, because I feel these people are making a very legitimate point.

The actions of Shine have just been despicable, disgusting. He’s a vile paedophile.

“And we need to actually help these people get the answers, and we need to do it in a victim, survivor-centred way. So what I want them to know is that I hear them, that I do want government to engage with them, but I also want that engagement to be useful from their point of view,” Harris said.

The Taoiseach said the government will follow the legal advice given on whether the 2009 report can be published, and that he hopes to be in a position to move this forward within the lifetime of this government.

When asked if a commission of inquiry will be established within the lifetime of this government, Harris said he needs to take things step by step.

“And I do that out of respect for the survivors. I mean, my first question to government is, can we publish the report? The Minister for Health and the Attorney General are looking at that now. And then it’s also to see what usefully can be done in terms of trying to get people answers, separate and distinct to court processes and the likes that have already gone on.

“So what I can say to the survivors is that there will be engagement from government, but the Attorney General’s advice and the Department of Health report is the next step,” the Taoiseach said.

Harris said he is hopeful that he will be able to give survivors an update on the possibility of a commission of investigation before the end of this government’s lifetime.

“I’m going to be honest and straight with them, and that’s exactly about getting the Attorney General’s advice in relation to what can happen. But I’m going to be very clear, whatever happens, I will work to engage with them and to get them a process that they believe can usefully give them information and justice.”

It is understood that while the release of the 2009 report has been called for, victims do not want the issue to distract from their hopes of a full inquiry.