#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland will not see same shortages of lorry drivers as UK – Taoiseach

Micheal Martin said preparations made by the government in advance of Brexit had worked and that the UK had failed to make similar plans.

By Press Association Friday 1 Oct 2021, 4:58 PM
56 minutes ago 3,467 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5563324
Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a visit to Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford today.
Image: PA
Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a visit to Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford today.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a visit to Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford today.
Image: PA

IRELAND WILL NOT see the same problems with shortages of lorry drivers being witnessed in the UK, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said preparations made by the government in advance of Brexit had worked and that the UK had failed to make similar plans.

Amid warnings from hauliers that Ireland is facing a shortage of between 3,000 and 4,000 lorry drivers, the Taoiseach insisted: “We’re steady as she goes.”

Speaking from the Europort in Rosslare, Co Wexford, Martin said:

“Suffice to say from my briefings over in the port and here that the preparations that Ireland put in in advance of Brexit have worked.

“And it was done against a fairly tight timeline.

“Now there are wider issues, more than just Brexit afoot, within the UK.

“I’m not so sure the same preparations have occurred in the United Kingdom.

“I think the migration issue within the UK, the decision to, for example, create obstacles and barriers to people coming from Europe to work in the UK is a factor across the board. We don’t have that here.”

Martin said Ireland would “take nothing for granted”, and highlighted the need for more training courses and programmes for HGV drivers and the haulage industry.

“We need to be flexible in terms of people coming in to Ireland to want to work in this sector,” he said.

Asked if Ireland could avoid the situation seen in the UK, where driver shortages have seen petrol pumps run dry and left supermarket shelves empty, Mr Martin replied: “Yes, that is our ambition, that is our determination. Yes, we can.”

He said: “We’re steady as she goes, and as far as we’re concerned, we’re not getting the same impacts as are currently happening in the UK.”

Martin said the UK’s problems were down to more than just Brexit, but that its departure from the EU had made the situation worse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There’s no doubt that the bounce-back of the European economy and the global economy in terms of Covid-19 has created a whole lot of disruption to supply chains,” he said.

“So to be fair to everybody, there’s a broader issue than just Brexit.

“But I think the Brexit situation has exacerbated the situation in the UK, in terms of personnel for HGV drivers and so on, and indeed other sectors of the UK economy.

“We don’t have that sort of issue here. We’re part of the European single market, the free movement of people and so on.

“That’s a help to us in respect of any shortages that arise in certain sectors.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie