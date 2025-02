RIGHT-WING INFLUENCER ANDREW Tate, who is charged with rape, coercive control and human trafficking in a number of cases in Romania and the UK, arrived in Florida yesterday.

Romanian prosecutors allege that Tate (38) – a self-declared misogynist – and his brother Tristan (36), along with two women, set up a criminal organisation in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims.

Andrew Tate is also accused of rape and coercive control in a separate civil case in the UK.

Jack Beeston, a lawyer representing the four women in the UK civil case, told RTÉ Radio this morning that his clients’ reaction to the news that the Tate brothers had left Romania was one of “shock, horror” and “trauma”.

“It’s a really shocking turn of events and a cause of great concern,” he sad, adding that his fear and the fear of his clients is that the Tate brothers “are never forced to stand trial and face justice for their alleged crimes in both Romania and the United Kingdom”.

“These are very, very serious charges, and if they were found guilty, they would be among the most prolific sexual criminals in history,” Beeston said.

Asked if the US was now a safe haven for the Tate brothers, Beeston said, “That’s the clear implication from what’s happened”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they allege that there has been some foul play in Romania or that it’s a political case, or it’s not safe for them to return, and they remain in the United States for good.

“And unfortunately, under the Trump administration, it does seem like that is a safe haven for them.”

‘Not welcome’

The Tate brothers travelled to Florida together on a private jet, their lawyer told CNN – but received a frosty reception just before landing as state authorities said they were not welcome. The Tates have not stated publicly the purpose of their trip.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said before the brothers landed that the state was not involved in organizing their trip, did not welcome them and had been exploring legal options to prevent the visit.

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct,” he told a news conference.

After arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Andrew Tate said: “We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood.

“There’s a lot of opinions about us, a lot of things that go around about us on the internet. We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever.”

Last year, the Tates were sentenced in a tax fraud case in Britain.

The government in Bucharest said the Tates, who have been under judicial supervision in Romania, need to return to court on 24 March and failure to do so could lead to “preventive arrest.”

Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu has said Richard Grenell, special envoy for President Donald Trump, raised the case at the Munich Security Conference earlier in February.

But Trump denied all knowledge of any advocacy for the Tates from his administration – or help in bringing them to Florida.

“I know nothing about that. I don’t know – you’re saying he’s on a plane right now? Yeah, I just know nothing about it. We’ll check it out. We’ll let you know,” he told reporters when asked about the visit.

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu told the AFP news agency yesterday that he was “not aware of any pressure from anyone” and had “not received any kind of request from the US authorities.”

A Romanian court has already granted a British request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

Yesterday, a Romanian court granted the Tate brothers’ appeal to lift the seizure of their assets – properties, vehicles, bank accounts and company shares, their PR team said.

With reporting from AFP